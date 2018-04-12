Hunt for sex predator who attacked schoolgirl in Doncaster park

A schoolgirl was sexually assaulted by a man in a Doncaster park.

The 14-year-old victim was walking through Hexthorpe Park near to the gates for the bike rack when a man approached her and asked for the time.

Police said he then grabbed the girl and subjected her to a terrifying sexual assault before making off in the direction of Oswin Avenue.

Officers have now stepped up patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the public following the attack yesterday at 3.20pm.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: "I would like to offer my reassurance that a full investigation is now underway and we are currently pursuing a number of lines of enquiry to identify the man involved.

“I understand incidents of this nature cause distress and concern within our communities and I’d like to offer assurance that plans and extra patrols have been put in place in the area to provide reassurance.

“We are also working closely with the victim to provide specialist support and I would encourage away with any information to please report it.”

The man is described as white, aged between 18 and 20 and is said to have been wearing black shoes, blue jeans and a red coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 618 of April 11.