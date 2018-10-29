Hunt for bogus police officers who targeted 83-year-old in Doncaster

Detectives hunting a pair of con artists who posed as police officers to target an 83-year-old woman in her Doncaster home have issued this e-fit.

The victim was at home in Thorne Road, Hatfield, when two men claiming to be cops entered the property.

Police have appealed for help to identify the man in this e-fit

The intruders searched the house while asking if she had any valuables there, before fleeing empty-handed when they were disturbed.

A black Volkswagen Golf was seen nearby at the time of the offence, which happened on Friday, October 19, at around 4.15pm.

South Yorkshire Police has asked for the public's help to identify the man in the e-fit image.

PC Nicola Blewitt said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious on that Friday afternoon. An e-fit has been created of someone I wish to identify, who I believe may be involved in this matter.

“Also, I wish to appeal for anybody with any CCTV or dash cam footage, who may have been in the area at the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 550 of October 19.