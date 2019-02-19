Hundreds of emergency hospital admissions for self-harm injuries in North Lincolnshire last year

Hundreds of people were admitted to hospital in North Lincolnshire for self-harm injuries last year, new figures show.

The numbers were released as social media sites announced a clamp down on the sharing of self-harm images.

Public Health England figures show 206 emergency admissions to hospitals in North Lincolnshire in 2017-18 were for intentional self-harm injuries. It means 128 cases were registered for every 100,000 people in the area – a much lower ratio than the average for Yorkshire and the Humber, at 195 per 100,000.

The number of cases last year in North Lincolnshire was a large decrease on 2016-17, when there were 257 admissions.

Most cases concerned female patients, with 113 admissions of women or girls for self-harm, 55% of the total number. Recently, photo-sharing platform Instagram announced it will ban graphic images of self-harm.

The social network’s head Adam Mosseri said the firm recognised it “needs to do more to protect the most vulnerable in our community”.

Across England, the number of self-harm cases has gradually declined since 2013-14. Last year, there were 185 admissions for every 100,000 people.

Stephen Buckley, from mental health charity Mind, said the decline may not tell the whole story. He said: “While data shows a reduction in the number of people being given emergency treatment after self-harm, it doesn’t explain why this might be the case.

"Reasons for this might be that people are getting help in different ways when in crisis, or perhaps that a poor experience of treatment at A&E has discouraged them from returning.

"There are alternatives to A&E, such as crisis houses, but it’s vital to seek emergency care when needed – and equally vital that A&Es provide effective support.

"It’s also important to remember the data doesn’t show how many people are self-harming but not receiving treatment or help at all."

Suicide rates in North Lincolnshire are relatively low. Between 2015-2017, 36 people took their own lives, at a rate of eight per 100,000. The Samaritans operate a round-the-clock freephone service on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​