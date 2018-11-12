Humberside police buildings put up for sale

The Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner has approved the sale of four police buildings as part of a modernisation programme and to boost force funds.

The four buildings are to be sold as Humberside Police consolidate their estate.

The sites include Laceby Road, Grimsby which was vacated in 2015 when neighbourhood policing teams were restructured to work from Cromwell Road and Victoria Street stations. Neighbourhood officers now use the nearby Centre 4 Community Hub for drop-ins and surgeries.

Humberville Road, Immingham is also on the hit list. This site has been empty since 2016 when the Immingham neighbourhood policing team moved into shared accommodation at the Immingham Civic Centre Hub.

De Lacy Way, Wintertone will be put up for sale, this site was previously used by neighbourhood officers who now use the nearby Community Hub for drop-ins and surgeries.

A further site will be marketed in the near future: Gordon Street, Hull, a building dating back to Victorian times, not used operationally since 2015 and since used as a base for officer training. This site is currently subject to a pre-planning enquiry for conversion into housing.

Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter has agreed to the sales and said: "The consolidation and modernisation of the Humberside Police estate has led to these buildings no longer being required by the force. I made a commitment that no police station would close where there was already an operating base for officers and this remains the case.

“These buildings have not been used as operational bases for over two years or longer and the proceeds from the sale will be put back into the capital budget at a time when funds are very much needed to improve the force’s infrastructure and deliver an estate more suited to modern policing.”

The sales are being handled by Clark Weightman. Director Carl Bradley said: “Each property offers a good standard of accommodation with parking and, subject to any necessary planning consents, would be suitable for office use for a future occupier. When former police buildings have been offered for sale they have generated good levels of interest.”

www.clarkweightman.co.uk