Huge World Cup festival with beer, food and live music to be held in Sheffield - and it's FREE

A free month long festival celebrating this summer's World Cup with football, live music, beer and food is to be held in Sheffield next month.

Kickov will take place from June 14 - July 15 - the duration of this year's footballing spectacular in Russia - and will include live bands, DJs, stand up comedy, craft beers and street foods.

Abbeydale Picturehouse will be the venue for the festival where matches will be shown on a giant screen in HD cinema quality - the biggest screen in the region.

Fans will be able to watch the action from an outdoor terrace and the Picturehouse will be completely transformed into what organisers describe as an 'immersive Soviet soccer experience.'

A spokesman said: "Of course, no festival is complete without specially selected food and drink.

"At Kickov, a special outdoor terrace will ensure fans can soak up the rays throughout the tournament and a "mates-rates" bar will ensure fans don’t go thirsty with craft beer and appropriately themed drinks such as molotov cocktails and Moscow Mules."

The food line-up includes Get Wurst, for premium currywurst and hotdogs, and proper football pies delivered by South Yorkshire’s gourmet pie company Pie Eyed.

Each matchday will feature house-bands including Smiling Ivy, Last Of The Wonder Kids, Rogue Siesta, Black Thunder Review and some of the region’s finest new talent.

For fans with a penchant for the John Barnes rap, there’s a chance to dress up as your favourite footballer for Kickov’s unique Footy-oke.

Kickov’s Superstar Soviet Soccer Quiz will be the ultimate world cup knowledge test - a unique live football quiz.

And the competition doesn’t stop there. Fans can face-off at table football, an international beer pong tournament will be the ultimate test of hand-eye coordination and a big screen FIFA tournament will raise excitement levels to fever pitch.

Al Daw, Kickov creator, said: “This is going to be a festival of football in every sense - a unique blend of music, games, drinks, food, fun and a bit of sun!

"Seeing the game on the spectacular big screen at the Abbeydale Picturehouse alongside what we have planned will be unforgettable, it’s going to be a cracking atmosphere. Sheffield has some of the UK’s most knowledgeable and passionate football fans, the cinema feels like a natural home for Kickov.”

Al added: “We’re trying to get fans of each and every team down to the cinema to see a game.

"It’s going to an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates the beautiful game in all its glory, we’re even organising a competition for the best dressed fan each matchday!

"We’ll be there from kick-off until the final whistle in Moscow, with safe standing encouraged for all the games - Kickov will be an electric immersive experience not to be missed. A true celebration of the World Cup in all its glory.”

Kickov opens its doors with the opening game of the World Cup, on June 14 with a special free entry opening party as the hosts Russia play Saudi Arabia.

A Father’s Day special on June 17 should prove popular with a football memorabilia market, as well as three World Cup matches and samba bands. All match-days are listed at www.kickov.com

Alongside the usual England games, specially curated events for fans of all nationalities will make this an inclusive festival of football for everyone, no matter what team you support.

For more information visit www.kickov.com

