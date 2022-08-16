Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews are still at the scene in Ranskill, south of Bawtry after 1,000 tyres went up in smoke on August 5.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue has maintained a permanent presence at the site as crews continue to battle hotspots and smoking remains of the industrial site.

A spokesman said: “Parts of the industrial site in Ranskill continue to burn following the fire on 5 August.

Crews have been tackling the blaze for nearly two weeks.

“If you live locally and are affected by the smoke please keep your doors and windows closed.

“We are maintaining a presence on-site during daylight hours and will be out in the community this week speaking to local businesses and residents.

“We will also be meeting with partners this week to discuss options going forward.