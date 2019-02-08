A huge retro gaming fair is to be held in Doncaster next month.

The Dome will play host to the UK’s biggest retro games event when the Video Game Market is staged at the venue on March 3.

Doncaster will host a retro gaming fair in March

Gamers of all generations can take a trip down memory lane with their controllers and immerse themselves in classic game memorabilia and current releases from a plethora of traders at the gathering.

Andy Brown from Replay Events, who run the Video Game Market, said: “For many people, retro gaming conjures up memories of fun gaming nights with friends on a sofa, and we love to bring that nostalgia back to people with classic games for passionate gamers and collectors.

READ MORE: Sheffield designer’s retro creation takes gamers back to the 90s

“We’re really excited to be hosting this event in Doncaster and can’t wait to unveil this treasure chest of gaming gold to the public!”

From Gameboy to Playstation, a vast selection of consoles from decades gone by will be on offer, alongside thousands of rare must-have titles for home gamers who love to play into the early hours.

Collectors will be in their element and can hunt for bargains from exhibitors showcasing computers, handhelds, artwork, apparel, import games, arcade machines and much more.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about the National Video Game Museum

The long list of specialist vendors includes Sore Thumb Retro Games, Console Passion, Retro Plushy Games, The Retro Hunter, Deadpan Robot, Gold Saucer Games and Press Start Gaming.

There will also be many private collectors and first time exhibitors so there are sure to be many bargains to be snagged.

The Video Game Market is the biggest and longest running gaming market in the UK.

Entry for adults costs £2 on the door.

READ MORE: Can you score 10/10 in our retro games quiz?

Doors open at noon on Sunday 3 March.

Free entry for under 16s. A limited number of early entry tickets are available to pre-book for £4 and will enable visitors to enter the event early at 11am.

For more information or to book tickets, visit: www.thevideogamemarket.co.uk