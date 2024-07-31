Huge new community football hub to be built on derelict wasteland in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A state of the art community football hub is to be built on a patch of derelict wasteland in Doncaster.

The former Peglers Sports Ground in Balby is set to be transformed into the new home of Doncaster Schools Football Association – and will boast a series of football pitches, a community cafe, car park and plans to host a number of community events.

Bosses behind the scheme have described the project as “something very special” and a spokesperson added: “The ground has been unoccupied for more than ten years and is in a bit of a state.

“We plan to transform this into a new home for the school hildren of Doncaster to play football and other sports as well as creating a community hub and centre for residents for tea and coffee mornings and as a meeting place or coming in for a chat.”

The former Peglers sports ground will be transformed into a community football hub.

“As a non profit organisation, everything that comes in will be spent on going back into improving the site.”

The DSFA has secured a 50-year-lease on the 11.4 acre site and phase one will see the site made secure, while later phases will see the creation of a car park for more than 100 cars, with grass being cut and marked out into football pitches.

The spokesperson added: “Phase four is to have a community cafe open so we can have community groups using the building and host bingo nights and themed night events while phase five is to host other events on site which the community would like.”

The DSFA is looking for volunteers to help clear the site, removing overgrown bushes and helping with painting, fencing, grass cutting and weeding.

"The really hard work starts now as we look to raise funds to turn this once great site back into something that we can all be proud of. With the site not having been played on since 2014 it’s certainly going to be all hands on deck,” a spokesperson said.

“We fully intend on making this centre a place kids of Balby and Doncaster to be proud of.”