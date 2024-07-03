Huge delays after road traffic incident on the A1(M) south of Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 19:23 BST
There are currently huge traffic delays after a road traffic incident on the A1(M) south of Doncaster this evening.

The incident happened on the A1M southbound entry slip at junction 35 and involved a vehicle that has left the carriageway

The event is expected to clear between 8.30-8.45pm with usual traffic conditions due to return at the same time.

