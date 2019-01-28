Huge crowds at La Chambre open night as Sheffield sex and swingers’ club signs up new members

An open night at Sheffield’s La Chambre swingers’ club proved a smash hit – after hundreds of people turned up to take a rare peek behind closed doors.

Bosses say that Saturday’s event at the club in Attercliffe Road attracted more than 200 curious men and women – with many of them signing up as members at the club, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

La Chambre swingers club in Attercliffe.

A club spokesman described the turnout as ‘fantastic’ and said that nearly 40 new members had signed up after touring the building – which includes several themed ‘play rooms, a fully equipped bondage dungeon and a sauna and pool.

The three hour event was aimed at giving visitors a glimpse inside the club which boasts more than 25,000 members and attracts couples and single men and women from across the country every weekend to indulge in fun and frolics.

The club was opened by swingers Barry and Marie Calvert in 1998 and has since gone on to become a Sheffield institution, attracting worldwide attention and also a number of television personalities, sports stars and other famed names among its members.