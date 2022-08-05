Huge blaze rips through Doncaster fields as new all-terrain vehicle is deployed

Crews from four separate fire stations tackled a huge blaze which ripped through fields in Doncaster, deploying a brand new all-terrain vehicle to help tackle the inferno.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 5th August 2022, 10:03 am
Firefighters from Thorne, Edlington, Doncaster and Adwick were called to the blaze in Stainforth last night.

Flames ripped across a number of farmers’ fields across an area of 200 square metres.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Well done to firefighters from Thorne, Edlington, Doncaster and Adwick who tackled a blaze in Stainforth, Doncaster last night.

Fire crews tackled a huge blaze in Stainforth.

“This was a fire involving several farmers fields, thought to be around 200 square metres in total.

“Unfortunately, we think it was started deliberately. Do you know who did it? Call our FireStoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 169 5558 and do you bit to stop this kind of incident happening again.

“On a happier note, it was great to see our new Polaris 4x4 all terrain vehicle in action. What a machine!”

