How to get to the St Leger festival in Doncaster

The St Leger Festival returns to Doncaster Racecourse on September 12, and if you're one of the thousands of people planning to attend here's how to get there.

If you are going to travelling by train, the closest train station is Doncaster.

If you are planning on using public transport, First buses are running a racecourse shuttle service. The service will be running up to every five minutes from Doncaster Frenchgate Interchange direct to the racecourse, on Leger Way.

The shuttle usually starts from Frenchgate Interchange around 60 minutes before the gates open. Return journeys from the racecourse start about 30 minutes before the end of last race.

A return ticket for this special service is just £2.50, or a single ticket is £1.50. Shuttle bus information is subject to change and may be amended or withdrawn without prior notice.

Services 55, 57 and 91 also pass the racecourse, stopping around 100 metres away from the Racecourse at the St Leger Hotel.

If you are going to drive, Doncaster racecourse has great links to the motorway network including M1 (junction 32), M18 (junction 3/4), A1M (junction 36) and the M62. Car parking is available at £5 per car from the racecourse reception in advance or on the day.

It is also possible to walk to the racecourse, on Leger Way, from Doncaster railway station and town centre. Exit the station through the interchange and Frenchgate Centre and then follow St Sepulchre Gate, High Street, Hall Gate and Bennetthorpe to the course. It is about 1.5 miles and will take you 20 to 30 minutes.

For more information, visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/plan-your-visit/get-here and www.firstgroup.com/south-yorkshire/routes-and-maps/doncaster-racecourse-shuttle