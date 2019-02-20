How much is spent on replacing, not recycling in Doncaster alone

Further to Michael Charlton's letter in last week's DFP, I too had the same experience a few years ago.
I'd had a knee replacement operation and came home with zimmer frame, crutches and walking sticks.
I contacted Doncaster Royal Infirmary to arrange for these walking aids to be collected and was advised that they didn't recycle them.
I hate waste and wrote to the then Minister of Health, Jeremy Hunt. I was advised the decision to recycle was up to each local health authority!
I then contacted 3 charities to see if they wanted these aids. The answer was we have no room for them!
I wonder how much money is spent by each health authority on replacing instead of recycling?
B K White
Doncaster