How do I get a refund on my Peter Kay cancelled tour tickets?

Funnyman Peter Kay has been forced to cancel his long-awaited upcoming UK tour - leaving fans heartbroken and wondering how to get refunds.

The stand-up star has cancelled his 2018 and 2019 UK tour including all his Sheffield Arena dates.

He was set to play more than 100 dates across the country in 2018 and 2019 but cancelled the entire tour this morning because of "unforeseen family circumstances."

Hundreds of thousands of ticket holders will now be looking for a refund on their tickets - this is what they need to know.

Customers for Peter Kay's Live Arena tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.

WEBSITE: FlyDSA Arena website HERE

ADDRESS: FlyDSA Arena, Broughton Lane, Sheffield S9 2DF.

TELEPHONE: 0114 256 56 56

TWITTER: @SheffieldArena

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/SheffieldArena

As Dance for Life is a charity event, ticket holders may still wish to donate to www.cancerresearch.org.uk