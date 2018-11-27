How £2m for road improvements will be spent in Isle communities 

The Department for Transport has revealed how it would be splitting the extra cash announced in the budget – with North Lincolnshire getting £2,040,000.

Lincolnshire’s segment was the biggest across the East Midlands area.

Funding will go towards repairing roads and investing in small safety, bus priority or walking and cycling schemes.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: "Thanks to the Government for working with and listening to us and now providing more money too. The Isle has many complex roads, often built on peat and so this extra money will help us to plan and effectively deliver improvements. This is on top of the £1.9m for the Crowle Gyratory work."

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Last year’s nightmare winter and the long, hot summer have both taken their toll on the roads, and this £13.7 million will help us undo some of the damage.

“With 5,500 miles of road to maintain, we’ll be sure to make every penny count, and will look to keep the county’s roads in the best possible condition with the cash that’s available.

“However, while this extra funding is very welcome, it’s nowhere near the hundreds of millions of pounds we’d need to bring our roads up to the standard we’d like.

“If councils here received the average funding for council areas in England, the region would benefit from £116 million of extra funding for services every year – some of which could be used towards highways repairs. That would make a massive difference.”

Making the announcement on Monday, Roads Minister Jesse Noman said: “Potholes are a huge problem for all road users, and too often we see issues occurring at the same place time after time.

“That is why the Government is investing more in improving our roads than at any time before – £15 billion between 2015 and 2020 and a further £28.8 billion to 2025. Plus an immediate extra £420 million for potholes and local road maintenance just this year.

“Yorkshire and the Humber will be getting an extra £42 million this winter to keep its roads in good condition to keep drivers and cyclists safe.”

North East Lincolnshire ha ve been contacted for comment and had not replied by time of publication.