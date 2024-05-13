House and two cars damaged after shooting drama in Doncaster street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers are now appealing for information, witnesses and footage after multiple gunshots were fired at the home and vehicles in the Clay Lane area of the city in the early hours of this morning.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “It is reported that around 12.52am earlier today (Monday 13 May) a resident heard a "popping" sound in Barnby Dun Road before seeing a car speed off from an address in the street.
“At 7.43am, this incident was then reported to us, with our officers attending the scene where they found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.
“No injuries have been reported but a property and two vehicles have been damaged. A scene is currently in place to allow officers to conduct their work and for a detailed forensic examination of the scene.
“As well as a cordon which will remain in place to keep people safe, our officers will be conducting a series of highly visible proactive patrols to reassure members of the community in light of this incident.”
Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the force’s dedicated Armed Crime Team, has encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with.
She said: "This is an alarming incident that happened in a residential street when many people were fast asleep.
"It is fortunate no one was injured and we are now putting resources into finding the people responsible.
"Our stance on gun crime is simple - we won't tolerate it here in South Yorkshire, and that is why we are now urging anyone with information to get in touch with us.
"We are treating this a targeted attack, and we will work relentlessly to bring the offenders of this crime to justice and take dangerous weapons off our streets for good. However, we can only do that with the public's full help and cooperation.
"If you witnessed this incident in Barnby Dun Road and haven't yet spoken to police, please do so immediately as even the smallest bit of information could prove to be a vital piece of the jigsaw."
For information on how to get in touch, visit the website HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.