Hospice convicts set to raise £14,000

Throwing people into the slammer has proved a winner for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The charity is on track to raise around £14,000 after volunteer felons from Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster and Rotherham went under lock and key for a day at the Lifewise centre in Hellaby.

The ‘inmates’ had to raise a minimum bail to secure their release, with all funds going to support children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

The eight people sent down in support of the children’s hospice were:

Will Vaulks, Rotherham United player and Bluebell Wood Ambassador

Rob Glegg, Head of Sales at Insight, Sheffield

Richard Burdin from Hoyland, who works for XPO Logistics

Ken Perritt from Chesterfield, who works for XPO Logistics

James Gascoigne, Solicitor at Howells in Rotherham

Frank Christmas from Hoyland and a team leader at Capita, Wath-upon-Dearne

Chris Wilder, Sheffield United Manager

Chris North, Business Relationship Manager for Barclays Bank in Doncaster and Bluebell Wood Ambassador

Rachel Hodges, Senior Events Fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “The day was amazing from start to finish. Our volunteer inmates arrived at Bluebell Wood to blue flashing lights and sirens, which certainly caused a stir. They enjoyed breakfast with our staff before being handcuffed and taken away. I dressed as a prison officer for the day and made sure our convicts did exactly as they were told, from litter picking and peeling potatoes to cleaning telephone box windows and dashing around local businesses in the pouring rain.

“Everyone dressed up in prison uniform, got into the spirit, and made the day great fun. The staff at the Lifewise centre were amazing, along with the three police officers and two magistrates who certainly kept our convicts on their toes.

“It looks as if we will raise around £14,000 when all donations are in, which is absolutely fantastic. Following this success we’re already planning for the next Jail n’ Bail, which looks like it could be a corker.”

For more ideas to help Bluebell Wood support 250 children and young adults with life shortening and life-threatening conditions visit www.bluebellwood.org