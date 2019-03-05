Hospice access campaign push

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is joining forces with other hospices across the UK to support a new campaign aimed at widening access to the vital support they provide.

The Open Up Hospice Care campaign is led by national hospice and palliative care charity Hospice UK and highlights how hospice care is available beyond hospice in-patient units, including in people’s homes.

One in four people in the UK miss out on the care they need according to research - due to a range of reasons including late or a lack of referrals to hospice services and low levels of awareness about hospice care and where and when this support is available.

Hospice UK and local hospices are working to tackle this through initiatives to extend care to more people, such as expanding community services and reaching out to the different groups of people who have been missing out on vital support, including those caring for their loved ones at home.

In support of the national campaign, Lindsey Lodge Hospice held a drop-in event at its Burringham Road base on March 7. Visitors took a tour of the Hospice and learned more about its 24 hour inpatient care and increasing range of Wellbeing services, which are available to local people.

Karen Griffiths, Chief Executive of Lindsey Lodge Hospice said: “During the financial year 2018/19 Lindsey Lodge Hospice saw a 65% uplift in the number of admissions to its Inpatient Unit, as well as a 22% increase in the number of attendances to its Bereavement and Counselling Service, so we are already witnessing an increase in the number of people accessing our services.

“We are also offering a wider range of wellbeing services such as anxiety, breathlessness and occupational therapy, which means our patient group is diversifying.”

She added: “Thanks to a successful ‘Sponsor a Patient Room’ campaign, which was entirely funded by our local community, we have completely refurbished our inpatient accommodation, and we are now fully operating as a 10-bedded service.

“We play such an important role in the local community, and work hand-in-hand with other health services, but despite this, many people are unsure about our work and what to expect when they visit us.”

To find out more visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk