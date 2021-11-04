Homes sought for goats rescued from squalid Doncaster animal sanctuary
New homes are being sought for goats rescued from a squalid Doncaster animal sanctuary.
Dozens of animals were removed from Bentley’s Rooster Farm and Rescue last month after concerns were raised over animal neglect.
Now the animals have settled in to a new South Yorkshire sanctuary while new homes are sought for them.
Sheffield’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has taken in the goats which were found living in a rubbish-strewn pen on an allotment.
Rooster Farm owners Aaron McIntrye and Jodie Swann have been given a lifetime ban from allotments in Doncaster and the pair have closed down their sanctuary which was set up in 2019 to rescue chickens and ducks.
Manor Estate Farm, also in Bentley took in a number of roosters rescued from the allotment after Doncaster Council and RSPCA officials were called in.
Pictures showed a number of dead birds and animals living in filthy conditions.
Anyone wanting to rehome the goats, or any other of Thornberry’s Animals can get in touch HERE