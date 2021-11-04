Homes sought for goats rescued from squalid Doncaster animal sanctuary

The goats were found living in squalid conditions.

Dozens of animals were removed from Bentley’s Rooster Farm and Rescue last month after concerns were raised over animal neglect.

Now the animals have settled in to a new South Yorkshire sanctuary while new homes are sought for them.

Sheffield’s Thornberry Animal Sanctuary has taken in the goats which were found living in a rubbish-strewn pen on an allotment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manor Estate Farm, also in Bentley took in a number of roosters rescued from the allotment after Doncaster Council and RSPCA officials were called in.

Pictures showed a number of dead birds and animals living in filthy conditions.