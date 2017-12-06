Homeless man attacked in Doncaster town centre

A man found with a serious head injury in Doncaster town centre was homeless and had been attacked, it is claimed.

The 32-year-old, who was found injured in High Street at 6am yesterday, is alleged to have been struck with a 'padlock and chain'.

Phillip Hartley, who works with the homeless in Doncaster, told the Daily Mirror: "He is in hospital now fighting for his life.

"If he does live then he may have brain damage. He was attacked with a padlock on a chain. They have cracked his head open. When they were yanking it back, they took the skin off his head.

“This is where we want to advocate this message ‘No More Deaths On Our Streets’ because its chaos out there and it is no place for someone who is mentally ill and down on their luck. Yesterday, he was fighting to get out (of his situation) and now he is fighting for his life.”

Police officers taped off the area where the injured man was found yesterday while scenes of crime investigators carried out an examination.

The cordon has since been removed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing after a 32-year-old man was found with a serious head injury on High Street in Doncaster.

"Officers responded to the incident after it was reported at 6am on Tuesday, December 5.

"The man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.