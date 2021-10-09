Homeless charity begins buying houses in Doncaster to convert into flats

In partnership with Changing Lives, Homes or Houses have begun purchasing property in the town, providing people with experience of homelessness in Doncaster their own living space.

Homes or Houses was established in 2012 to assist overseas investors with the sourcing and management of buy to let properties in the north of England.

Since 2018, Homes or Houses have collaborated with Changing Lives, helping to provide housing across the North East.

Houses are being bought in Doncaster to turn into self contained flats.

Changing Lives found that people given the keys to their own living space were three times more likely to successfully move on to their own permanent home than those who had used hostel-style accommodation.

Stephen Bell, Chief Executive of Changing Lives said: “We believe that homelessness should only ever be a short transition in someone’s life, and we therefore want an approach to homelessness that moves people into their own accommodation with their own front door at the earliest possible point.”

Homes or Houses MD Jackie Fitzgerald said: “Homes or Houses met Changing Lives when we faced the stark reality that, as property managers, we simply did not have the internal skills, qualifications or experience to deal with the needs of all tenants.

“We needed support with those experiencing difficulties in their lives and those who found it difficult to be accepted as tenants in the private rental sector.