Plans to convert a home into an assisted living facility for two care leavers are set to be debated by committee following objections from residents.

This Tuesday (23 July) Doncaster Council’s planning committee is set to debate plans to convert a residential property in Rossington into an assisted living facility for care leavers.

The plans have been brought to committee for debate despite being supported by planning officers due to seven letters of opposition from neighbouring households.

If approved, the three-bedroom property on Castle Avenue would become home to two young people aged 16-25 who have left the care system.

Castle Avenue, Rossington. Credit: Google Images

A small number of staff will be present at the property, who will support the residents to live semi-independently on a full-time basis.

One bedroom will be used to allow a staff member to stay at the property overnight while the other bedrooms will be used for residents.

No internal or external changes to the property have been proposed, with permission only required for a change of use.

Planning officers have recommended that the application is approved, stating that the property will provide “good quality secure residential living accommodation”.

Officers added that the proposed use will not create any additional noise or strain on services and amenities than if it were to remain a residential home.

However, letters of opposition submitted by residents detailed their fears of noise and disruption, regular ‘police and ambulances’, and negative impacts on the neighbourhood’s character and property values.

One resident said: “having young offenders and ex criminals at the end of the street is not wanted.”

“The thought of being woken up at all times of the night by the police being called to the house is not wanted.”

Another added: “we moved here from a rough area to somewhere peaceful, nice and quiet, now it’s going to be ruined with these people making noise all the time.”

Applicant Pockets of Peace Care Ltd has stated that the property will house a maximum of two care leavers and will not support people with “significant challenging behaviours”.

Other letters of opposition cited that another assisted living accomodation existed on the street, with one resident stating “surely you don’t need two in the same street.”

Residents raised concerns over the homes affecting the “reputation” of the area and property values.

Pockets of Peace provides homes and support for care leavers who have began to show independent living skills to begin a transition into independent living.

Pockets of Peace Care Ltd stated: “We accept young people who demonstrate a growing sense of independence and readiness to acquire additional skills for a successful transition into adulthood.

“Our service is specifically designed to cater to young individuals who no longer require the level of care or specific environment provided in a children’s home or foster care setting.”

In March 2023, care leavers in the campaign group Hear Us Out attended a meeting of full council to share their experiences of stigma and discrimination.