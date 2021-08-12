Home Bargains in 'Colin The Caterpillar' legal jibe over lookalike Doncaster shop
Discount chain Home Bargains has took a cheeky swipe at a lookalike Doncaster shop – jokingly asking for ‘Colin The Caterpillar’s lawyers.’
The retail giant shared a picture of Doncaster shop GR8 Bargains – a Baxtergate discount store with a sign suspiciously similar in design and colour to Home Bargains’ own logo.
And the retailer took a jibe by referencing the much discussed battle between Marks and Spencer and Aldi over their respective Colin the Caterpillar and Cuthbert the Caterpillar cakes.
Sharing the photo, Home Bargains wrote: “Anyone know which lawyers Colin the Caterpillar used?”
In April, M&S started legal action against Aldi in a bid to protect its Colin the Caterpillar cake.
Amused Home Bargains shoppers shared their thoughts in the comments section.
One said: "This caption is everything" and added a series of crying laughing emojis.
Maureen said: "Whoever it was don’t use them. I’ve never bought so many Aldi caterpillar cakes as a protest haha."
We have contacted GR8 Bargains for comment.