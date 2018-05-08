Hollywood and James Bond movie star coming to Doncaster

A Hollywood star who has appeared in three James Bond movies and a host of TV hits is coming to Doncaster.

Actor Colin Salmon, who has also appeared in the Resident Evil film series as well as starring roles in hit US dramas Arrow and Limitless and was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, will be guest speaker at Doncaster Minster's summer dinner in July.

Colin, 55, played Charles Robinson in Die Another Day, The World Is Not Enough and Tomorrow Never Dies and other shows and films he has appeared in include Prime Suspect 2, Bad Girls, Alien vs. Predator and The Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

He was one of the celebrity contestants on the tenth series of BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, partnered with professional dancer Kristina Rihanoff but was eliminated as a result of the "dance-off" in week five.

More recently he has been seen by television audiences as Walter Steele on US drama series Arrow and General Coburn on 24: Live Another Day, a limited series based on Fox network's hit TV series, 24.

He will be after dinner guest speaker at the ball which will take place in the Minster on July 13.

A 3-course silver service dinner will be served right under the tower in the historic Minster, with a bar serving soft drinks and a range of wines including prosecco.

The Summer Dinner raises money for restoration and conservation projects at the Minster with all profits from the evening going towards the new toilets and refreshment facilities for the building.

The dress code is ‘relaxed smart’ - and you do not need to be part of the Minster congregation to attend.

Places for the event are £37.50 and can be booked via louiseobrien@doncasterminster.org.uk or on 01302 323748