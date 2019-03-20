Hockey: Doncaster ladies seal promotion to National League

Five-star Doncaster ladies clinched promotion to the National League with an emphatic 5-2 win against Alderley Edge.

Hannah Foy, Bexx Woods, Jay Noddle, Helen Karditsas and Charlotte Dodds were all on target as the Town Field club sealed a top four finish in the Northern Premier Division.

Bexx Woods, centre, and Jay Noddle, right, scored against Alderley Edge.

Promotion ends Doncaster’s five-year absence from the National League.

They were relegated in 2014 after 22 years at the top level.

Four teams will be promoted from this season’s Northern Premier Division as a part of a league re-structure.

Alderley took an early lead when they took advantage of a poor defensive clearance to slot home.

Doncaster levelled on 23 minutes when a well-worked short corner found Foy unmarked on the back post to deflect the ball home.

Woods turned the game on its head two minutes later with an excellent finish from the top of the area.

Another short corner routine just before half time found Noddle in space at the back post to lift the ball past the goalkeeper.

Doncaster extended their lead on 44 minutes through Karditsas who, after some excellent base line work by Ellie O’Neill, received the ball and shot between goalkeeper and post.

Dodds rounded off an excellent team counter attack to make it five on the hour mark, before Alderley scored a late consolation from a penalty stroke.

Second-placed Doncaster host promotion-chasing University of Leeds in their final game of the season on Saturday (noon).

- Doncaster’s men made life difficult for Conference North leaders Bowdon but eventually went down 3-0 at Town Fields.

The home side's half court press restricted Bowdon to a one-goal lead at half time.

Two well-taken penalty corner strikes sealed the visitors’ 13th league win from 16 games.

Seventh-placed Doncaster travel to struggling Belper on Sunday.