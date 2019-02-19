Historic North Lincolnshire building hosts weddings once more

Couples will be able to exchange vows, once again, in a venue that was last used for weddings 36 years ago.

The Grade II listed building, formerly St John’s Church, will host wedding ceremonies once more from April this year, as part of 20-21 Visual Arts Centre.

The church last held wedding ceremonies in 1983, before closing its doors a year later.

The late Victorian Gothic Revival-style venue was brought back into use in 2000 when work began on the modern extension to transform it into an art gallery.

20-21 Visual Arts Centre opened in 2001 to offer visitors a regular and exciting programme of exhibitions, events and activities; bringing arts and culture to the local community.

Couples can choose to have their civil ceremony in a number of rooms at the centre, including the main Nave space of the church; the Chancel area; the bell tower; or the Education Room, with its floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Sculpture Garden and Rose Window.

To find out about getting married at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, contact the Register Office on registrars@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 298555.

Coun Elaine Marper, cabinet member for culture on North Lincolnshire Council, said:

“Visitors to 20-21 Visual Arts Centre often comment on the beauty of the building, and are glad to see that the old church is still in use, so it makes perfect sense to open the space up to wedding ceremonies once again.”

Isle Councillor Julie Reed, who is cabinet member responsible for the Registrars, added:

“North Lincolnshire Council’s Registration Service are always on the lookout for new venues to register to host weddings and find that different and quirky venues always prove popular with couples – from North Lincolnshire and beyond – looking to make their wedding stand out. Why not get in touch and register your business?”

Business-owners seeking to register their premises to host couples’ special days, should contact the Register Office on registrars@northlincs.gov.uk or call 01724 298555.

New ceremony rooms at Scunthorpe Central will be available to view from March 18 and bookable from April 1.