Historic loco thunders through Doncaster birthplace after ten year overhaul
Blue Peter, which rolled out of Doncaster Plant Works in 1948, has returned to the tracks following a massive refurbishment.
Hundreds of fans gathered to catch a glimpse as the loco hurtled down the East Coast Main Line and Mayor Ros Jones said: “Blue Peter is by any standards as famous as Flying Scotsman and Mallard.
"After a ten year overhaul she is now back to her original splendour.”
The LNER Peppercorn Class A2 Pacific came out of Doncaster shortly after World War Two and miraculously survived virtually to the end of the steam era on the national network.
Following her ten year overhaul, in March 2024, Blue Peter moved under its own power for the first time in 22 years and made her return to service on the East Coast Mainline on Saturday.
It is the only Peppercorn A2 in existence after the 14 other locomotives of its class were scrapped.
Blue Peter was withdrawn from operation in 1966 and was bought for preservation in 1968. It gained famed in the 1970s and beyond following a campaign for its restoration on the BBC television series Blue Peter, and the locomotive has subsequently been featured several times in the programme.
In LNER tradition, it was named after a famous racehorse; Blue Peter was a thoroughbred owned by Harry Primrose, 6th Earl of Rosebery, which in 1939 won races including The Derby and the 2000 Guineas.
