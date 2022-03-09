Historic Doncaster town centre clock damaged as metalwork smashes into roof

The clock tower in Sunny Bar is now missing its ornamental topping after it fell onto the roof of the nail salon housed underneath.

It is not known exactly when the incident took place although damaged tiles can still be seen on the roof above the Hollywood Nails salon at the junction of Nether Hall Road, Sunny Bar, Silver Street and Market Road.

It is understood the decorative metalwork has now been removed after smashing through the roof – but its whereabouts are not known and it is not clear when the tower will be repaired.

The distinctive clock tower in Sunny Bar has suffered damage.

It is also not clear who is responsible for the upkeep of the clock tower.

Doncaster was recently battered by Storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, with 80mph winds causing damage to buildings across town and bringing down a number of trees.

It is thought the metalwork could have been loosened by the storms before crashing onto the roof below.

The clock tower is more than 130 years old and formerly sat on top of a brewery on the site. The premises have been used by a variety of businesses over the years.

The clock was originally from another famous Doncaster timepiece landmark, Clock Corner, first being installed on the site itn 1894.