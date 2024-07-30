"His boys were his world": Family's tribute to dad of two killed in Doncaster crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The devastated family of a Doncaster dad of two killed in a horror road smash have paid an emotional tribute, saying: “The boys were his world and he was theirs.”

Aiden Allen died when the car he was a passenger in crashed in Goodison Boulevard, Cantley late on Sunday night.

His grieving family have paid tribute to the 31-year-old and in a statement said: “Aiden was a loved son, brother and uncle.

"He was a proud dad to James, seven, and Tommy, five.

Emotional tributes have been paid to Doncaster dad of two Aiden Allen.

“The boys were his world and he was theirs, he was so proud of them both and spent most weekends taking them to football and was so proud of their achievements.

“As his brothers and sisters we feel like we’re missing the middle piece of the five-piece puzzle.

“Aiden was an amazing father and a kind, caring and extremely loyal member of a family who are now very broken.

"We will forever miss him and cherish the time we had with him.”

Mr Allen was pronounced dead at the scene after the Ford Mondeo he was a passenger in left the road, smashed into a lamp-post and then came to rest in a garden.

The driver of the car – named locally as 19-year-old Josh Rafferty – was taken to hospital, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

Emergency services were called to Goodison Boulevard near to its junction with Packington Road following the smash shortly after 11pm on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Doncaster.

“On Sunday 28 July, at 11:07pm officers responded to Goodison Boulevard following reports of single vehicle collision.

“The passenger of the car, a 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have CCTV footage covering the area or footage or information of the car prior to the collision.

“If you can help, please get in touch quoting incident number 970 of 28 July 2024.”