Highways bosses implement parking restrictions in Doncaster village despite objections

Highways bosses have extended double yellow lines along a Doncaster village road despite objections from a residents.

Council chiefs have now implemented a traffic regulation order extending of parking restrictions on St Marys Road in Dunsville.

A report said the parking restrictions were 'deemed necessary' as parked vehicles on the street 'impede the free flow of traffic, obstruct access and reduce visibility'.

It added the restrictions were also implemented 'to remove dangers to pedestrians' due to pavement parking on the road.

But one residents opposed the scheme and said the TRO was not needed and 'may cause vehicles to park outside resident’s homes' further up the road.

Officers ruled the move would prohibit vehicles from parking on this length of the road benefiting vehicle movements and allow free flowing traffic in the area.

Dave Worthington, an officer working within regeneration and environment team at Doncaster Council, said: "The proposal to prohibit parked vehicles at the junction locations take reasonable consideration of the impact on all users and residents and is of universal benefit, including to those with protected characteristics.

"As the proposals relates to increase in vehicle and pedestrian safety, it should be of particular positive benefit to the more vulnerable users, including the young, the elderly, people with disabilities, alongside carers and families with children."