The collision took place on High Street, Bawtry just after midnight on Sunday, July 24, when two pedestrians were hit by a car as they crossed the road.

One of the pedestrians, a 30-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle failed to stop following the accident, and officers had been appealing for help to find a red Nissan Juke believed to have been involved in the collision.

The Nissan Juke has now been found, a SYP spokesperson confirmed just a few moments ago.

They added: “The woman’s family have been notified and has asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.

"They are being supported by specially trained officers.

“The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and she is in police custody this afternoon.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen a red Nissan Juke in the area around the time of the collision to get in touch, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or motorists who hold dashcam footage.

If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, their online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 14 of July 24, 2022.

If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.