High-flying Doncaster Sheffield Airport is simply the best

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has topped a high-flying chart in a customer satisfaction survey to find the country’s best.

DSA came in pole position, topping the table for all participating UK airports in the quarterly Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey for Q4-2018.

Waiting time across the whole of the airport scored above average. Courtesy and helpfulness of the staff received a positive mention; from car park, to check-in, passport control and security, adding to DSA’s reputation as the UKs favourite easy, friendly, relaxed regional airport.

ASQ is the world’s leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme that measures customers’ satisfaction as they travel through an airport. Passengers view their airport experience as the beginning of their journey, with high expectations of service provision and the quality of service delivered.

Commercial & passenger experience director at DSA, Ian Smith, said: “We’ve reached the top position of all participating airports in the UK for the important fourth quarter of 2018 with an average score of 4.34/5 and surpassing the UK average of 4.12/5. It’s good news for us as we look back at a busy 2018 and bodes very well for 2019, which is expected to be our busiest year to date, forecasting almost 1.5m passengers for the year.”

Competition is high in this fast-changing landscape where airports are no longer perceived as just an arrival and departure point. Customers expect contemporary airports to offer a wide range of services and airports are recognised as key drivers of social and economic progress in cities and regions across the globe.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s growing range already extends to 55 destinations including the recently announced route to Cancun, Mexico, and with new routes being released regularly, the airport is proving to be a convenient choice for passengers travelling from Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and beyond.

It was named as the UK’s best small airport by Which? consumer group, and the UKs favourite regional airport by Saga members in 2018 and Doncaster Sheffield Airport offers an unrivalled customer experience from the moment of arrival. The airport scores highly for terminal parking close by, queues at security, passport control, baggage drop and most significantly the friendly welcome from staff.