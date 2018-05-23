'High flood risk' homes plan recommended for approval in Doncaster village

A plan for 23 houses in the middle of a Doncaster village estate is recommended for approval despite objections from residents.

Developer Noble Homes want to build the properties and a new access road on a block of disused grass land off Marshland Road in Moorends.

The application site is located within a 'Flood Risk Zone 3' which represents a 'high risk' of flooding.

But developers have been locked in lengthy negotiation with the Environment Agency since 2015 in relation to proposed finished floor levels. As a result of the raised floor level, many of the properties have a stepped access to doors.

The site has had a number of applications proposed and rejected since 2003 but planning officers overlooking the latest plan has recommended councillors approve the development at a meeting next week.

The original submission in 2015 received 11 formal objections and a petition with 65 signatures opposing the plan.

Amended plans were re-advertised in November 2017 and the council received 14 formal objections, a petition of 33 signatures in opposition and four letters of support.

The amendments included changes to the site boundary, visitor parking, road layout and the provision of street scene elevations.

Objections from residents include concerns about traffic, school places, the impact on the nearby nature reserve.

Thorne & Moorends councillor Joe Blackham said he was in support of the development while fellow ward colleague Susan Durant requested the application came before the planning committee.

Nicola Elliot: "The proposed development will ensure the efficient use of an allocated site within a sustainable location, without significantly compromising the amenities of occupiers of neighbouring properties.

"Whilst the site is within Flood Risk Zone 3, it is considered that matters of flood risk have been fully considered with the removal of the Environment Agency's objection based on the fact that higher floor levels cannot be achieved on the site on design grounds.

"Whilst it is noted that additional traffic will be generated on Bloomhill Court, this is not to the detriment of road safety."