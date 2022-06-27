A serious incident took place last night at around 7.15pm (June 26) following a collision on Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham.
Witnesses at the scene reported seeing a Yorkshire Air Ambulance land in the area.
The road remains closed to the public today between Ridgeway and The Lanes.
Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed a man has died following the incident and an investigation is underway.
A spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the death of a man in Rotherham.
“At 7.16pm yesterday (June 26) emergency services were called to reports that a pedestrian had been in collision with a car on Herringthorpe Valley Road in Rotherham.
“If you have any information relating to the man’s death, please contact police either online, through live chat, or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 768 of June 26.”