Sgt Guss Hudson went into the river to pull the 75-year-old to safety on Friday afternoon. The man who was rescued is currently recovering in hospital.

Police had been called out at 1pm to a report that a man was struggling in the River Don. It was reported he was face down and being swept along by the river, which was swollen with the recent rain. Members of the public had been unable to save him and called the police.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said Sgt Michael Patton quickly coordinated a response with the fire service and ambulance service and went straight to the scene, near Doncaster, where they found the man in the river struggling to keep his head above water.

The River Don, in South Yorkshire

Sgt Hudson entered the fast flowing river and swam out to him. He managed to reach the 75-year-old and pull him back to the riverbank where the ambulance service were waiting. The man is now recovering in hospital.

Superintendent Neil Thomas said praised both sergeants for their reaction.

He said: “I have no doubt in my mind that Sergeant Hudson saved this man’s life. He thought nothing of his own safety as he entered the water to save the man.

“Often these incidents can have a different outcome, but with the bravery and quick thinking of both Sergeants I’m really pleased that this one has a good ending.”