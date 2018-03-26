Heritage is at the centre of mixed-use plans for Sheffield scheme

Mace has submitted a planning application to Sheffield City Council for a mixed-use residential and student development on a site on Hoyle Street in the centre of Sheffield.

The plans bring a neglected part of Sheffield’s industrial heritage to the fore, making the iconic Grade II listed cementation furnace on the site the focal point of the development.

The residential element of the project includes 247 build to rent units, made up of studios, one bed and two bed flats all set around a landscaped courtyard.

The student scheme will consist of 658 student beds, comprising studios, cluster flats and townhouses, which also benefit from dedicated, private open space.

It has been designed by Jefferson Sheard Architects, working out of their Sheffield office, and CBRE has advised Mace on planning.

The site is close to the University of Sheffield main campus, in walking distance to the City Centre and has the amenities of Kelham Island on its doorstep.

The proposals mark further progress for Mace’s extensive student development portfolio which, together with Sheffield, will see the company deliver more than 2,000 student beds in the next three years including consented sites in Cardiff, Exeter and Oxford.

David Grover, Mace’s chief operating officer for development, said: “We have worked hard to design a scheme which places Sheffield’s industrial heritage at the heart of our proposals.

“As well as bringing forward modern student housing and new homes for Sheffield, the designs are sympathetic to the local area and will give the iconic cementation furnace a new lease of life as the centre piece of the site.”

Mace is an international consultancy and construction company.

A spokesman explained: “We’re living in a world that’s developing fast. Property and infrastructure projects and programmes are becoming more complex. The drive for sustainable development is ever more pressing.

“To create cities and communities that solve these challenges, we must look at solutions from all angles, innovating together to identify the best course of action.

“Our people give us that perspective, with their experience, confidence, drive and commitment to always go the extra mile.”