Here's everything you need to know about Covid passports as you head out in Doncaster this Christmas

Here is everything you need to know when heading out in Doncaster over the festive period.

The hospitality and culture industries continue to be hit hard with punters cancelling their plans due to fears over the spread of the Omicron variant.

Restaurants, pubs, theatres and music venues are reporting mass cancellations or no shows costing them huge amounts of money at a crucial time of year.

The new covid passports came into play this week

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists people should not cancel Christmas parties or other plans but be "cautious".

On top of the uncertainty, the hospitality trade must now check the covid status of customers.

Here is what you need to know:

Covid status checks are mandatory for venues such as nightclubs, dance halls, discotheques, and ‘other late-night venues’, regardless of whether they are hosting an event or how many people are attending.

‘Other late-night venues’ are where all of the following apply: the venue is open between 1am and 5am; and it serves alcohol after 1am; and it has a dancefloor (or space for dancing); and it provides music, whether live or recorded, for dancing.

A covid passport is likely to be required in most venues across Doncaster.

Nightclubs, dance halls and discotheques must carry out checks on every person before they can enter.

For other venues, such as indoor or outdoor sports stadiums, conference centres and exhibition halls, live music venues, theatres and concert halls, COVID-19 status checks are only required where they are hosting an event which meets the relevant attendee threshold.

Events which may be subject to checks include: entertainment or performance events, sporting events, celebrations and social events and conferences, trade shows, presentations, business exhibitions, receptions and award shows.

The thresholds are:

indoor events with 500 or more attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as music venues with standing audiences or large receptions

outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees, where those attendees are likely to stand or move around for all or part of the event, such as outdoor festivals and events with 10,000 or more attendees, whether indoor or outdoor

Venues will need to ensure they have the NHS COVID Pass or have valid proof that they have completed a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test within the past 48 hours.

Doncaster is recommending that venues should use the free NHS COVID Pass Verifier App to check NHS COVID passes wherever possible.

Those not using the NHS COVID Pass and showing alternative proof of a negative PCR test or negative rapid lateral flow test taken within the past 48 hours must have reported their test result to NHS Test and Trace. They will receive a text or email notification to be checked as condition of entry.

In some circumstances, some venues and subject to approval, may use the 'spot check' system rather than check the Covid status of everyone attending an event. This would be for example, larger events where the majority of attendees are likely to all arrive in a short space of time, and attempting to use checkpoints would lead to a crowd gathering outside the venue or event.