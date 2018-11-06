Here's when you can do your late night Christmas shopping and visit Santa at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Shopping Centre

It’s just seven weeks to go until Christmas, and shoppers in Doncaster are being invited to get festive this weekend at an event at the Frenchgate Shopping Centre.

At the Christmas Spectacular event, which is being held this Saturday, the little ones can visit Santa’s Grotto to visit Father Christmas.

Singer Marina May will be entertaining crowds at the town centre based retail destination by singing Christmas Classics from past decades.

Karen Staniforth, Assistant General Manager at Frenchgate Shopping Centre, said: “The festive season is just around the corner and we always strive to make it magical here at Frenchgate.

“We start preparing for Christmas months in advance as Christmas really is the best time of year.

“It’s a wonderful event that will give our lovely customers the chance to kick off their Christmas shopping surrounded by plenty of festive fun. It’s set to be a fab day out for all.”

The centre will also be launching its fundraising campaign for Age UK Doncaster, giving shoppers the chance to ‘give the gift of light’ with a beautiful scented candle.

As an early Christmas present, a sweet treat will also be on offer to any shoppers who spending or over £50 gift card.

For their treat, shoppers can choose from a free bounce at trampoline park Flip Out or a chocolate Christmas character from Thorntons. There will also be free face painting.

In the run up to the festive season, Frenchgate will offer late-night shopping from Thursday, November, 22. Every Thursday night for four weeks, the shopping centre will be open until 8pm for last minute Christmas purchases.

For further information visit www.frenchgateshopping.co.uk or follow Frenchgate on Facebook and Twitter.