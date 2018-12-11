Here’s when Doctor Who is coming back to Sheffield

It has put Sheffield on the map across the globe – but fans face a long wait for the return of Doctor Who.

It has been confirmed that Jodie Whittaker is returning as the Time Lord – but fans have a long wait as season 12 won’t air until early 2020.

Jodie Whittaker and the rest of the Doctor Who cast filmed several scenes in Sheffield. (Photo: BBC)

Showrunner Chris Chibnall has already started work on the new series and it is understood Sheffield will once again form the backdrop to several scenes for the BBC sci-fi favourite.

Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill will also return for more adventures in time and space in the TARDIS.

But fans might want to borrow the famed Police Box following the announcement that their favourite alien with two hearts won’t be on screen throughout 2019.

In the aftermath of Jodie Whittaker’s first full season as the iconic Doctor, show runner Chris Chibnall confirmed that while he has already begun working on new adventures for season 12, it might take a while for them to air.

BBC director of content Charlotte Moore shared the news in a statement, which said: “We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020.”

Whilst an explanation hasn’t been given yet, Chibnall confirmed he has already started working on the next instalment.

“We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor,” he said.

“We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

The final episode of season 11 – The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos – saw Whittaker’s Time Lord battle against foe Tim Shaw when she and her companions answered a number of distressing phone calls from the war torn planet.

Having not been seen since the first episode, the last instalment focused on Shaw wanting revenge on the Doctor. But it was Graham O’Brien who was about to exact revenge on the villain for the death of his wife Grace.

However, when the time came, O’Brien realised he couldn’t do it and instead sentenced him to life in one of his stasis chambers.

Amid the trepidation about how viewers would receive the first female Time Lord, season 11 proved to be a hit with the audience after Whittaker’s first episode. The season launched with a consolidated audience of 11 million, which made it the second biggest drama this year across all channels.

It was also in the top 10 of programmes in 2018 so far across all channels and genres.

The first eight episodes drew in a consolidated audience of 8.4 million.

The news hasn’t gone down very well with fans who shared their thoughts on social media following the announcement from the BBC.

One said: “If someone can get me a TARDIS so I can skip to 2020 from New Year's Day I would be very grateful... Can't be dealing with a whole year without #DoctorWho again

Another said: “So annoyed that #DoctorWho won’t be back properly until 2020!!! Such a long wait

A third fan added: “The new series not being screened until 2020 is a disgrace and won’t do the programme any good. #doctorwho

But this isn’t the first time a decision from the team behind Doctor Who has caused controversy. Ahead of the release of the Christmas Day schedule, it was announced that Doctor Who’s festive episode wouldn’t be airing, breaking the 13 year tradition.

Instead, it will be broadcast on New Year’s Day.