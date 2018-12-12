Here comes Santa Paws: Spreading Christmas cheer to Doncaster cats and dogs

In the spirit of the season, leading pet food brand, Webbox, has surprised Greenleaf Animal Rescue with an early Christmas present.

Greenleaf Animal Rescue was gifted a Webbox festive delivery, including festive meals, treats and toys, as part of the pet food brand’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’ initiative.

Jane Rose, Volunteer Animal Rescue Coordinator at Greenleaf Animal Rescue, comments: “We were absolutely delighted to receive the hamper. It’s lovely to see such a large and well-known company supporting smaller animal organisations – we’re sure our cats and dogs will take great delight in indulging in the hamper over the coming weeks.”

From Sunderland to Cornwall, 12 animal charities up and down the country have been selected to receive a special early Christmas present, sure to get tails wagging this December.

Greenleaf Animal Rescue is an established animal welfare charity based in Doncaster, specialising in the rescue and rehoming of unwanted or abandoned animals. It also provides a sanctuary for animals with long term medical or behavioural problems.

Julie Butcher, head of marketing at Webbox adds: “At Webbox, we believe every animal deserves treating at this special time of year, no matter where they are spending Christmas.

“We wanted to do something to give back to animals in need, who often don’t get to enjoy the festivities in the way our own pets do. We hope the hampers can bring a little Christmas cheer to the cats and dogs in search of their forever homes.”

All of the products gifted are part of the Webbox Festive range for cats and dogs, available now from selected retailers.

For more information about Webbox and its festive range please visit www.webbox.co.uk tweet us @WebboxPetFood or contact us on Facebook via www.facebook.com/WebboxPetFood.