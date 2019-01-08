Help to shape the future of Doncaster hospital services

Vital roles representing public views on how to improve Doncaster’s hospitals are open to new people.

Elections are being held for places on the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Council of Governors.

Governors represent service users and influence how local hospitals make plans to develop their services.

They also hold the non-executive directors to account, asking important questions on behalf of residents, to ensure the Trust is acting effectively.

Suzy Brain England OBE, chair of the board at the Trust, said: “Public and staff governors get involved in activities to better understand what we do.

“The role is extremely rewarding and contributes significantly towards enhancing the services that we offer to patients. If you want to apply your skills and dedicate a small portion of your time, then please consider standing as a governor and give a voice to local people.”

There are eight vacancies in Doncaster.

Anyone who is a registered member of the Trust, and aged over 16, can put themselves forward. The closing date for entries in February 11.

All necessary training and support is given. Governors will be in post for three years then will be eligible to stand for re-election.

They must attend the Annual Members’ Meeting and four Council of Governors’ meetings a year.

For more information call 01302 644157 or email gareth.jones22@nhs.net