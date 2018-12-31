Help for the homeless this New Year

Support including a roof over their heads and hot meals is being offered to homeless people over this New Year period by North Lincolnshire Council.

The council is working alongside community groups to provide overnight accommodation, food, transport, clothing and washing facilities for those who need it.

Beds are available at Anvil House (Framework) on Dorchester Road, Scunthorpe, along with a hot meal and transport to get there if needed.

Anyone in need of this service can be referred through the housing advice team or a partner service between 9am and 4pm.

The Birches Medical Centre at the Ironstone Centre opens every week day from 10am to 2pm for people to have a shower.

For people who have attended The Birches, Crosby Community Association can offer clothes, warm drinks and snacks.

Langar Seva provides food for the homeless on Thursday evenings from Britannia Corner, Scunthorpe.

During really cold temperatures, the council has said it will ensure anyone rough sleeping is offered somewhere to stay overnight to keep them out of the cold.

Coun Ralph Ogg, Cabinet Member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, said: “There is a lot of support available for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless so we are hoping to raise awareness of this.

“Although support is available all year round, as the temperatures drop, we want to ensure people know how to access help. No one needs to be sleeping rough.

“The festive season can be very lonely for many people. We have many local charities which do a fantastic job providing somewhere warm, hot meals, overnight accommodation and showers to ensure people can be safe, well and importantly, not alone.

“People find themselves homeless through a variety of reasons – a relationship breakdown, debt, substance misuse, mental health or leaving an institution, but we also know solving rough sleeping is about much more than finding a home.

“We provide the support people need to help them deal with and overcome their problems but the individuals need to be willing to accept our support.

“Working with other agencies allows us to provide the best possible support. It also enables us to identify rough sleepers as early as possible so they are supported appropriately.”

The Forge Project on Cottage Beck Road, Scunthorpe, is closed on New Years Day but re-opens on January 2.

If you would like to support those sleeping rough in North Lincolnshire, you can donate to The Forge using the blue ‘house’ collection boxes in town centre stores or at 20-21 Visual Arts Centre, or by volunteering for The Forge Project. Find out more on their website at www.theforgeproject.co.uk.

The Trussell Trust Food Bank at Scunthorpe Baptist Church on Ashby Road opens Thursdays and Mondays from 1pm to 2.30pm.from January 7, 2019.

Whether people are currently homeless or at risk of being homeless, the Housing Advice Team can help. If you know of anyone who needs support report it at www.streetlink.org.uk, call 01724 297000 or email housingadvice@northlincs.gov.uk. More information is also available at www.northlincs.gov.uk/homelessness.