Heavy police presence in Doncaster village after yobs go on huge wrecking spree

Police have flooded a Doncaster village today and will step up patrols over the weekend after a gang of yobs smashed up cars and homes in a wrecking spree.

Angry residents say as many as 80 cars were attacked by balaclava wearing vandals in Bentley in the early hours of this morning.

Police are now carrying out door to door enquiries in the area to find those responsible for the mindless wrecking spree.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “There will be increased police patrols in Bentley today (12 July) and into the weekend following a spate of offences of criminal damage.

“In the early hours of Friday morning, we received multiple reports of bricks being thrown at cars and windows of properties being smashed in the Balfour Road area.

“Local neighbourhood and response officers were dispatched to the area alongside officers from our Operational Support Unit (OSU) to investigate these reports and search for the perpetrators.

“Various enquiries have been carried out, including house-to-house visits and CCTV trawls of the local area, and we are now deploying more resources to the affected area in Bentley.”

Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Sebastian Dent said: "An investigation has been launched to piece together the evidence from each report of criminal damage that we have received, with work ongoing to identify the culprits.

"Officers have remained in the area since the offences were reported to us and there will be increased patrols in the area over the course of the day and tonight as we head into the weekend.

"We are gathering lots of information to find those responsible for these attacks and we need the public's support and cooperation to help us with our investigation.

"If you are a local resident and you have any concerns or worries, please stop our officers while they are out and about and speak to them. They are there to help you, support you and ultimately, keep you safe from harm."

Earlier South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were investigating 14 incidents – but some residents have said the number of attacks is far higher.

One resident said: “A car outside mine was smashed up. Police came and I overheard them speaking.

"If what I heard is true there’s around 80 its happened to.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating 14 separate incidents of criminal damage which are reported to have taken place in the Bentley area of Doncaster.

“We were called to Balfour Road at around 12.40am today (12 July) following reports of a group of seven youths smashing car windows and the windows of a property.

“A number of separate reports were later received of youths with bricks damaging cars at random.

"The suspects are reported to have been wearing balaclavas and were last seen heading in the direction of woodland behind Elm Crescent

“Enquiries are ongoing and there will be a visible police presence in the area throughout today.

If you have any information that can help police please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 25 of 12 July 2024.

You can also report information in confidence to independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.