Heartbreaking plea for stolen bike after Doncaster family left ‘devastated’ by thieves

A family are “worried sick” after thieves stole a bespoke bike they needed to feed their family, just two days after they got it.

Ian Bragden, aged 55, of Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, and his family had saved for weeks to get him a new bike for travelling to his job as a cook at Anchor House care home.

Close up of the Haro Heartland bike that was stolen

After many cold nights of work, it had been converted into an electric bike by his brother-in-law.

This allowed Mr Bragden, who suffers with his physical health, to peddle the three mile journey to work, which his wife Jolette said is their only source of income.

He only had the bike two days before it was stolen outside Poundland on West Laith Gate on Sunday, January 13.

Mr Bragden had only gone into the shop for milk for a matter of minutes when the heavy duty lock securing the bike was cracked with bolt cutters and stolen.

The stolen bike before it was converted into an electric bike

Mrs Bragden said she was “in tears” when she found out the “devastating” news.

She said: “I can’t stress enough how much this bike meant to him. I was panicked about what it would do to his health and how it would affect him, his health problems affect him on a daily basis and he’s now got all this to overcome too.

“It’s like one step forwards and 5,000 steps back, every time something good happens to us something bad happens. It’s devastating.

“I don’t mind as long as we get it back and it’s working. If I had a reward to give I would give it.”

The bike is a Haro Heartland with electric components.

South Yorkshire Police said they are reviewing CCTV and said: “A man, believed to have stolen the bike is described as tall and wearing dark green clothing.

“Anybody with any information please contact 101 and quote crime reference number 14/16142/19.”