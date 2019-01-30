This is how a Doncaster firm is helping its 500-plus staff with mental health

A Doncaster-based distribution company is launching a mental health awareness programme for all of its 500-plus staff.

Wincanton, the largest British logistics firm, who run the B&Q distribution centre based at Redhouse, will launch their first awareness sessions on February 7 – which is Time To Talk Day 2019. Time to Talk Day encourages people to have a conversation about mental health whether it’s a cuppa and chat with a close friend or talking to a room full of people to help break down the stigma of mental health.

Staff from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) are delivering the awareness programme after being contacted by Phil Winterman, of Balby, one of Wincanton’s managers.

Phil said: “I suffer from anxiety and depression and when I returned to work I wanted to help raise mental health awareness across the business. Managers and staff should be more aware of mental health needs and the help that is available.”

Over the year all of Wincanton’s staff based at the site will be trained in mental health awareness with RDaSH staff running around 13 educational sessions.

Linda Crossland, Clinical Lead at RDaSH’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT), said: “One in four people will have a mental health need each year so it is great to be invited along to Wincanton to carry out the awareness programme for all of the staff. The course will not only raise awareness of mental health but will also help staff to understand the signs and symptoms and the support on offer so that they can support colleagues, family members or the public.”

RDaSH’s Doncaster IAPT service is for people aged 18 and over and sees people experiencing common mental health problems, including depression, general anxiety, stress, panic, phobias, social anxiety, low self-esteem, health anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, bereavement and mild eating disorders. Anyone requiring help can visit www.talkingsense.org, ring 01302 565650, or call into the Talking Shop at 63 Hall Gate in Doncaster’s town centre which is open weekdays between 9am and 5pm.