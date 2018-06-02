Support for Alzheimer’s Society from Opticians in Doncaster

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care on Printing Office Street, Doncaster, held a fundraising bake sale last week, plus a raffle, to mark Dementia Action Week (May 21 to 27).

Scrivens supported the Alzheimer’s Society for a fourth successive year. It was chosen because of the growing evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s. The company (Scrivens) has raised almost £65,000 for Alzheimer’s Society since the partnership started in 2015. For more visit www.alzheimers.org.uk website.