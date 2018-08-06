Shortlist announced for Doncaster hospital awards

Each and every year, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) host an awards evening to celebrate the fantastic work of teams and individuals from the Trust and local NHS.
Hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration, the event has 12 prizes up for grabs this year, covering staff in every role. The event is an opportunity to recognise those individuals and teams that go above and beyond, ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care when they come to hospital.
Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “These awards are one of our most important events of the year. We know that our staff make some outstanding contributions to healthcare every day and this is our opportunity to get together and celebrate these achievements, so they know that their efforts have not gone unnoticed.
“Each time I attend the ceremony, I am blown away and inspired by the remarkable stories of how members of Team DBTH have gone that extra mile to demonstrate that they care about our patients, about their colleagues and about the people of Doncaster and Bassetlaw.”
The shortlisted nominees are (in alphabetical order):
Leader of the Year
Jane Wells
Janet Sampson
Pauline Foulstone
Unsung Hero of the Year
Caroline Eyres
Donna Farmer
Gill Smith
Teaching Hospital Award (Research)
Julie Bury
Rachel Codling
Su McIlwaine
Teaching Hospital Award (Education)
Aimi Dillon
Esther Lockwood and Beth Cotton
Rachel Lockwood
Rising Star Award
Richard Fenton
Tia Eardley
Victoria Kirkwood
Leading Improvement Award
Dr Subedi
Jo Hutchinson
Paul Bird
Caring and Compassionate Star
Denise Cowling
Ian Bleything
Lynn Hoyland
Volunteer of the Year
Ann and Marj
Butterfly Volunteers
Collaboration and Partnership Award
Annette Johnson
Missed appointments project group
100 Day Challenge Project Team
Team of the Year (Medical and Clinical)
B6
Emergency Department
Ward 24
Team of the Year (Clinical support and corporate staff)
Estates and Facilities Senior Management Team
IT Development Team
Recruitment
Star of the Year
All of the Trust’s monthly Star Award winners are invited to the event and the overall winner will be announced on the night.
The event is sponsored by various companies and organisations who have generously offered their support to help celebrate the local heroes of healthcare. These include:
NHS Professionals
Sodexo
Genesis Inventory Management
Pulse Outdoor Media
Sheffield Hallam University
University of Sheffield
Doncaster College
Nervecentre Software LTD
Healthwatch Doncaster
Stagecoach
Holt Medical
Fred Shaw and Co LTD
Lakeside Village
The ceremony takes place 20 September at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster.