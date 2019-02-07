Selfless foster carers from Doncaster receive prestigious award

Two selfless foster carers who have cared for more than 100 foster children during the past 40 years have been honoured by the Doncaster Children’s Service.

Janet and Stuart Roberts (seen receiving their awards from young advisor, Caitlin and Trust chairman, Tony Hunter), received an award at the Doncaster Children’s Services Trust annual Star Awards.

The awards, in their fourth year, recognise the work that those at the Trust and its partners carry out each and every day to make a positive impact on the lives of children, young people and families in need in Doncaster.

Janet and Stuart were presented with an Outstanding Contribution to Fostering gong from the Trust’s chairman, Tony Hunter, at the event held at Doncaster College.

After receiving the award, Janet said: “We were so surprised. It made me really emotional to be recognised like that and the trophy and certificate will have pride of place at home.”

She said she and Stuart would advise anyone who was thinking about it to become foster carers and added: “It has brought us a lot of happiness. We have gained both friends and family through fostering and the challenges are all outweighed by the rewards.”

Janet and Stuart have opened their home to children and teenagers; giving them a real family home where they are loved and nurtured and helped every step of the way to achieve as much as possible in life and Janet further added: “We see ourselves as stepping stones for children and young people to a better life.”