Raising money for youngsters with autism

Friends and family from the Isle gathered on a dreary Easter Sunday to take part in an autisum awareness event.

The weather didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits however and visitors enjoyed crafts, cream teas, face painting, penalty shootout, and a hog roast.

The event took place at Normanby Hall and was in aid of the National Autistic Society and Magic Moments, a registered charity based in Scunthorpe set up to help children on the autistic spectrum.

A spokesman said: “Some of our stalls were manned by children and adults with autism and other special needs making our day much more special.”

