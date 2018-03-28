Notice served on failing hospital patient transport service

Notice has been serbved on the failing Thames Ambulance Service Ltd which provides transport services to thousands of North Lincolnshire residents to and from hospital and surgeries for treatment.

The news was revealed at a special meeting of The North Lincolnshire Health Scrutiny Panel that NLCCG (Northern Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group). The notice period will be a maximum of 12 months.

The panel has repeatedly held the service provider to account over failings and called for urgent action to improve or face the consequences.

Chair of the Health Scrutiny Panel, Holly Mumby-Croft, said: “The CCG has made the right decision. I have been calling for action since I first highlighted the issue at Health Scrutiny many months’ ago. This is an appropriate and bold move on the part of the CCG and I welcome the action.

“I have spoken to drivers at TASL and they have not been adequately engaged with, it is totally unacceptable that drivers have learned of this situation at my scrutiny meeting, rather than through their employer. I really feel for the hard working staff, doing their best for patients.

“I am pleased that the NLCCG has served notice on Thames. It is not acceptable – they were failing our residents by providing a shoddy service, despite being given every opportunity to improve.

“These are vulnerable people who need to get to and from hospital for their appointments. Our residents deserve much better.”